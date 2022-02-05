Ruth Y. Payne, 86, passed away on February 1, 2022, blanketed in love by many of her family. She was born February 28, 1935 to the late Julius and Gertrude Jones. Ruth was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and worked at Gabe’s Restaurant.
Ruth was an avid supporter of St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital, where her oldest daughter received treatment for acute lymphocytic leukemia. Ruth and her husband, Tom Payne (d. 1981), had seven children. She loved being surrounded by her family and hosted many gatherings at her home, often leaving the door open for “the stranger.” She enjoyed entertaining people, making them laugh, and throwing a good party. She was a loving and caring person who never saw fault in her children. She had a soft spot in her heart for her three cats, Stormy, Newbie, and Kiki.
Along with her parents, Ruth is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Payne, Sr.; daughter Cynthia (Cindy) Neuner; grandson, Jonathon Early; and her siblings, Herbert Bowlds, Edward Bowlds, Jerry Bowlds, Teresa Bowlds, Margaret Kendall, and Robert (Bobby) Jones.
She is survived by her children, Tom (Sandy) Payne, Jerry (Greta) Payne, Rodney (Carola) Payne, Ken (Renee) Payne, Charlotte (Roy) Benningfield, and Sharon (Rick) Early; 19 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was excited to meet her first great-great grandchild, due in June.
Her funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, February 7 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m on Sunday, February 6, with prayers at 5 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church or Hospice of Owensboro.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Payne.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Ruth Y. Payne, and sign her virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented