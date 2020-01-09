Ruthanne Dant passed away at home on Jan. 4, 2020, in Rockport, Indiana. She was the daughter of Robert and Ruth Lucille (Johnson) Beekman.
Ruthanne was a 1958 graduate of Yorktown High School. Ms. Dant had worked for many years at several jobs around the Muncie area. Mostly, she worked as a server for Chevrolet-Muncie in the executive dining room. She loved old cars and attended many cars shows over the years. Ruthanne was a member of several car clubs mainly in Owensboro.
She is preceded in death by one sister, Betty Ball and her parents.
Survivors include two sisters, Virginia Puckett and Marty Biggs (Larry); one brother, Bruce Beekman; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Union Eaton Cemetery in Eaton, Indiana, with Pastor Frances Vise Bullock officiating. Parson Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
