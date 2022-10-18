FORDSVILLE — Ruthie Sapp, 81, of Fordsville, died Saturday, October 15, 2022, at The Terrace at Solarbron in Evansville, Indiana. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Falls of Rough.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Ray Sapp; a son, Lucian Jeffery Sapp; her parents, Waymon B. “W.B.” and Margaret Mae Bratcher; and brothers, Harold Bratcher and Danny Bratcher.
She is survived by a son, Paul (Stacy) Sapp of Philpot; two daughters, Paula Sapp of Fordsville and Sonja (Toby) Phillips of Evansville; a godson, Andy (Jennifer) Lindsey of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, Kendra Sapp, Michael and Larisa Sapp, Jake and Hannah Bratcher, Johnny Tice, and Jordan Stone; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Bratcher, Waymon Bratcher, and Ricky Bratcher, all of Fordsville, Roger Bratcher of Lebanon, Indiana, Leon Bratcher of Whitesville, and Doug Bratcher of Leitchfield; and sisters, Charlotte Howard of Whitesville and Marilyn Bratcher of Fordsville.
The funeral service will be noon Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with the burial in Macedonia Cemetery in Falls of Rough. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
