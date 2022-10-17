FORDSVILLE — Ruthie Sapp, 81, of Fordsville, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at The Terrace At Solarbron in Evansville, Indiana. She was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church in Falls of Rough. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Ray Sapp; a son, Lucian Jeffery Sapp; her parents, Waymon B. “W.B.” and Margaret Mae Bratcher; and brothers, Harold Bratcher and Danny Bratcher.
She is survived by a son, Paul (Stacy) Sapp of Philpot; two daughters, Paula Sapp of Fordsville and Sonja (Toby) Phillips of Evansville; a godson, Andy (Jennifer) Lindsey of San Antonio, Texas; seven grandchildren, Kendra Sapp, Michael and Larisa Sapp, Jake and Hannah Bratcher, Johnny Tice and Jordan Stone; ten great-grandchildren; brothers, Bobby Bratcher, Waymon Bratcher and Ricky Bratcher, all of Fordsville, Roger Bratcher of Lebanon, Indiana, Leon Bratcher of Whitesville and Doug Bratcher of Leitchfield; and sisters, Charlotte Howard of Whitesville and Marilyn Bratcher of Fordsville.
Services are noon Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville with burial in Macedonia Cemetery, Falls of Rough. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Monday and from 10 a.m. until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at gearycares.com.
