Ryan Calvin Rickard, 24, went to be with our Heavenly Father on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, with his family at his side. He was born Dec. 4, 1995, in Owensboro to Gale and Frances Rickard. Ryan attended Daviess County High School and graduated in 2014.
He had an old soul and a giving heart. Ryan enjoyed making people laugh and trying to brighten up their day. He also enjoyed BMX riding, target shooting, drawing, fishing and listening to music. Ryan had a Dodge Charger, and that was his baby. He had many talents, was very intelligent and had a lot of love to give. The thing he enjoyed most was spending time with the people he cared about, his friends and family.
In keeping with Ryan’s loving and generous spirit, it was his final decision to donate life, so others may live it. Through Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA), Ryan was able to donate multiple organs that could possibly save multiple lives.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Calvin and Laura Ruth Rickard, Frank Molnar Sr. and Harold Birdsley; and his uncle, Joseph Anthony “Tony” Molnar.
Along with his parents, Ryan is survived by his sister, Lauren (Coy) Holmes; his grandmother, Rebecca Birdsley; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
“And he said to him, ‘Truly, I say to you, today you will be with me in Paradise.’ ” — Luke 23:43.
The funeral service for Ryan Rickard, with limited attendance due to health directives, will be held Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be Friday from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. The number of those attending the visitation and funeral service shall be with current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks. For the visitation and service, please enter the doors near the flagpole on the Breckenridge Street side of the building.
For those who are not able to attend the funeral service due to occupancy regulations, the service will be recorded, and the family will be able to share the link via text or email.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates, 10160 Linn Station Road, Louisville, KY 40223.
