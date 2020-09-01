HARTFORD — Ryan Clifton Sandefur, 45, of Hartford, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born June 26, 1975, in Hartford, the son of Clifton and Cindy (Ralph) Sandefur.
Ryan loved anything UK basketball, and spending time with his family, especially his children. He was a people person and a longtime coach of softball, basketball and baseball.
Ryan is survived by his wife, Karen Sandefur, of Hartford; his children, Evan, Caleb and Aubrey Sandefur, all of Hartford; his parents, Clifton and Cindy Sandefur, of Hartford; his twin brother, Chris Sandefur, of Beaver Dam; his sister, Tiffany Burden (Ben) and their children Chandler, Caden, Cameron, and Camille Burden, all of Beaver Dam; a niece, Sabrina Bautista; a nephew, Matthew Brown; two uncles, Jack Ralph (Joyce), of Owensboro, and James Ralph (Sorrretta), of Punta Gorda, Florida; one aunt, Yvonne McGary (David), of Philpot; and a sister-in-law, Hollie Brown (Adam), of Germany; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlis and Carol Ferguson.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Marie Morris and Homer Ralph; and his paternal grandparents, Clifford and Elsie Sandefur.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Miller Schapmire Funeral Home in Hartford with Bro. Scott Parker officiating. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
All those who wish to honor and remember Ryan in person at the visitation or funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home.
Miller-Schapmire Funeral Home is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Sandefur.
Leave your message of condolence for the family of Ryan Clifton Sandefur and sign his virtual guestbook at www.millerschapmire.com.
Commented