HATFIELD, Ind. — Ryan Douglas Hart, 66, of Hatfield, Indiana, formerly of Patoka, Indiana, and Owensboro, passed away at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, on Nov. 27, 2020. Ryan was born to Wilmer and Mary Ellen on April 6, 1954, in Princeton, Indiana.
Ryan graduated from Princeton High School and from Vincennes University. Ryan retired from the AEP Powerplant at Rockport, Indiana, after 27 years, where he was a tugboat pilot on the Ohio River.
His favorite pastimes were tractor pulling, camping and spending time with his family. Ryan never met a stranger and always had time for older people.
Ryan is preceded in death by his father, Wilmer; sister Marilyn K. Robberts; and brother-in-law Jerry Dixon.
Ryan is survived by three sons, Ian Hart of Paducah and Evan Hart and Steffan Hart, both of Owensboro; six grandchildren; mother Mary Ellen Hart of Patoka, Indiana; sisters Sharon Dixon of Vincennes, Indiana, and Joan Bright of Cayce, Illinois; brother-in-law Fred Robberts of Jasper, Indiana; many nieces and nephews; and his companion, Lydonna Young.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, there will be no services at this time. Colvin Funeral Home in Princeton has been entrusted with the arrangements.
You may light a candle in honor of Ryan or leave a message of sympathy to the family at www.colvinfuneralhome.com. Colvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the Hart family.
Commented