HARTFORD — Ryan Goguen, 38, of Hartford, died Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown. He worked for Missouri Basin as a sales representative in North Dakota.
Survivors include his parents; his fiancé, Jory Metcalf, his twin brother, Shawn (Whitney) Goguen, maternal grandmother, Delores Burton, paternal grandparents, Henry and Carol Goguen.
Private graveside service: Wednesday, October 6, 2021 at Oakwood Cemetery in Hartford. Miller-Schapmire Funeral in Hartford has been entrusted with Ryan arrangements.
