CROMWELL — Ryan L. Dickerson, 44, of Cromwell, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, in Henderson. He was a member of There Is Hope Community Church.
Survivors: children, Nick (Jessica) Dickerson and Alexis (Alex) Hager; sister, Stacey Price; and brother, Mark Milan.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, November 18, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Cromwell. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Ryan L. Dickerson by visiting his memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
