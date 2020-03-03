PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. — Ryan Lee Arnold, of Pembroke Pines, passed away on Feb. 12, 2020. He was born on Oct. 29, 1974 in Owensboro.
Ryan was an avid University of Louisville fan and always a hard worker to support his family. He attended Owensboro Catholic Schools where he played varsity baseball and varsity football. He was given the nickname “McFly” by Coach Mojo, and it stuck for the remainder of his life. He helped coach at Owensboro Catholic Middle School and Owensboro Catholic High School in football in recent years.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Ray Arnold. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, William Moseley and Benjamin and Elizabeth Arnold.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Yates Arnold; his children, Tori, Isaac, Elijah and Jackson Arnold; his grandchildren, Layla Rose and Riel James; his mother, Julia “Judy” Arnold; his brothers, Jeff (Rhonda) Arnold and Mark (Jennifer) Arnold; his grandmother, Cornelia Moseley; his aunts, Becky Phillips and Debbie Moseley; his uncle, Joe (Terry) Moseley; a mother-in-law, Joyce Yates; several brothers- and sisters-in-law; cousins; and nieces and nephews.
He was a beloved member of the Owensboro Catholic High School Class of 1993 where he had many friends that were more like family.
Ryan was always full of jokes and laughter, and he will be missed dearly by so many.
Services were held on Feb. 16, 2020, at Vista Funeral Home in Miami Lakes, Florida.
There will be a memorial service at Lourdes Catholic Church Parish Hall on Sunday, March 8, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. where family members would love to hear the wonderful stories everyone has of Ryan and his love of life.
Expressions of sympathy can be shown by dedicating a Mass in his honor at the parish of your choice.
