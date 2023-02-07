McLEAN COUNTY — Ryan Wilkerson, 39, of McLean County, died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, at U of L Health — Jewish Hospital in Louisville. He was a re-entry coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
Survivors: mother, Vicki Miles (John); father, Tom Wilkerson Jr.; sister, Lauren Wilkerson Williams (Aaron); and grandparents, Tom and Ardoth Wilkerson.
Service: 3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Ryan’s service will be live-streamed on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Share your memories and photos of Ryan at musterfuneralhomes.com.
