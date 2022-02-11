Sabrina McRath, 61, of Owensboro, passed away at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital on February 6, 2022. She was born in Owensboro to her mother Barbara J. Webb and her late father Sam McRath.
Sabrina was a member of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in Owensboro, where she sang in the choir. She also participated in the Special Olympics and won the bronze medal in the Women’s Pairs Bowling event. She loved to sing and spend time with her mom.
Left to cherish her memories are her mother; her five sisters, Beverly (Ricky) Phillips, Cecelia Harvey, Ernestine Hightower, Earnel McRath Willis, and Sylvia White; one brother, Dale McRath; her aunt, Patricia James; her uncle, Steve James; as well as a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Additionally, to mourn her loss are her special friends, Elizabeth “Dolly” Seaton, Judy Carrico, Jo and Wendy White, Larry Basham, Jeremy Brown, Howard, and Louise.
Services will begin at noon on February 12, 2022, at Asbury United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church.
Final tributes have been entrusted to McFarland Funeral Home, 1001 W. 5th Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences may be left for the family online at www.mcfarlandfh.com.
Commented