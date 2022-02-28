GRAHAM — Sadie Laverne Noffsinger Bowles Rowe, 86, of Indiana, died Friday, February 25, 2022 at Deaconess Gateway in Newburgh. Ms. Rowe was born in Muhlenberg County on August 7, 1935. She was a homemaker and a member of Light of the World Baptist Church in Midway, Indiana. Ms. Rowe is preceded in death by her husband, Willis Ray Rowe; daughter, Carolyn Bowles; son, Steve Bowles; grandsons, Brice Barnes, Kenneth Bowles; son-in-law, Dennis Boehmann Sr.; brother, Merle Noffsinger; parents, Vernon and Ruby Noffsinger.
Survivors include her sons, Roger (Loni) Bowles of Princeton, Indiana, Jeffrey (Patsy) Bowles of Rockport, Indiana, David Bowles of Rockport, Indiana, James (Carol) Rowe of Chrisney, Indiana; daughters, Gilda Boehmann of Owensboro, Pamela (Mike) Mullican of Stanley; 21 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Kaylon Noffsinger of Arlington, Texas, Gary (Judy) Noffsinger of Bowling Green; nephew, John Noffsinger of Bowling Green.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City with Evangelist James Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
