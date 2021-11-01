Sally Hamilton Davenport, 72, was born into this earthly life on Oct. 6, 1949, to Eulice Griffin and Alice (née Ortego) Hamilton in Kinder, Louisiana. Sally entered into eternal life on Oct. 29, 2021, in Owensboro, Kentucky, surrounded in the love of her family and friends. She joins in heaven the love of her life, the late Sim Sayre Davenport.
She was a graduate of Kinder (Louisiana) High School. After graduating secretarial school, Sally began her job as a telephone operator for BellSouth in Lake Charles. Upon seeing Sim for the first time, Sally declared he was the man she would marry, and she was right. After only six dates, they were engaged. Sally and Sim were married for more than 51 years. Their adoration and love for each other was undeniable, finding them rarely separated.
Sally was proud of her Cajun heritage and was known by all for her cooking ability. She could make perfect gumbo and jambalaya for her family as easily as she could for a crowd of hundreds. Sim was her number one taste tester, often declaring her dishes the best he had ever tasted.
Sally was a giving and loving person. Alongside her husband, they supported the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, hosting many Mardi Gras events and crawfish boils. Her many years of volunteer work with The Christmas Wish in Owensboro was recognized by the Telephone Pioneers (volunteer organization for telephone company retirees) at their national conference. More importantly, many children received an unexpected present under the tree because of her efforts.
Left to cherish Sally’s memory are her four daughters; Mary Margaret Davenport Cheatham, Elizabeth (Jack) Conway, Alice Jane (Steve) Baron, Anna Davenport. Sally (MoMo) was beloved by her grandchildren; Hamilton, Allen, Colin, Eva, Alex, Griffin, Mary Kate, Elise, and Hadley. Sally is also survived by her brothers; John (Belva), Phillip, and David, and many loving family members and dear friends.
There will be a private burial at a future date in Kinder, Louisiana. Memorials may be made to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History. Arrangements by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
