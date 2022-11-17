Sally LouAnn Butler, 84, of Owensboro departed this life Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born April 13, 1938, in Owensboro to the late Nicholas Hatchett and Idella Hanley Hatchett. Her church membership was sustained at the Zion Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and served on the culinary dept. She was employed by the Owensboro School District.
Loved ones preceding her in death include her husband, Waitman Butler, and two daughters, Benita Shelton and Deborah Black.
Sis. Sally enjoyed daily composing text using various genre styles.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories one son, Donald (Laverne) Shelton, Jacksonville, Florida; one stepson, Waitman Anthony (Sandra) Butler, Providence; one daughter, Bonnie Shelton, Owensboro; four stepdaughters, Priscilla Simmons, St. Louis, Missouri and Aleta Ann Butler, Dorothea Michell (Brutis) Williams, and Bernica Lynn Butler, all of Owensboro; 17 grandchildren, Denise Shelton-Willrich, Donald Shelton II, LaDonna Shelton, Deonna Shelton, Chalos Shelton, Michael Black, Makia Black, Kaycee Black, Torishia Clarke, Tierra Shelton, Chatoya Shelton, Derrick Shelton, Alishia Darwood, Andrea Shelton, Justin White, Katrina Shelton, and Sara Powers; 31 great-grandchildren; one brother, Delbert J. Hatchett, Owensboro; two sisters-in-law, Mabel Hamilton, Lewisport and Elsie McCravy, Louisville; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, distant relatives, and friends.
The funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Owensboro. Burial will be in Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, 1300 Old Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Rev. Larry D. Lewis will officiate the service.
Final tribute entrusted to Bibbs Funeral Home, 109 Court Row, Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences for the family may be shared at bibbsfuneralhome.com.
Commented