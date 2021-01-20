Sally Raye Gibson, 48, of Owensboro, passed away Jan. 15, 2021, at the Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Tuscon, Arizona, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Raiford and Martha Deane Duke Gibson.
Sally was the mother of Eva Marie Gibson of Owensboro and was three minutes older than her twin sister, Sandra Gaye Gibson of Owensboro. Also surviving are sisters Jayn Adkison of Bowling Green, Jill Jameson of Owensboro and Leah Wardrip of Leitchfield; and several nieces and nephews.
Sally valued a simple life. The family will host a celebration of life at a later date.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation.
