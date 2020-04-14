HARDINSBURG — Sally Robertson, 69, of Hardinsburg, died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at her son’s residence in Hardinsburg. She was a former employee of Medco Center in Hardinsburg.
Survivors include sons Shaun Simpson and Daltonia Duncan; daughter Tera Robertson; brothers Leonard Duncan Jr., Marvin Duncan, the Rev. James Duncan, Gerald Duncan and Garfield Duncan; and sister Margaret Mucker.
In keeping with the wishes of Sally, the family has chosen cremation under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
