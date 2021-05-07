Sallye Lorrain Moorman, 41, of Owensboro, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 2, 2021. Sallye was born April 26, 1980, in Owensboro to Joseph A. Moorman Sr. and Lourendy Crowe. In 1999, Sallye graduated from Apollo High School and then went on to earn her nursing degree from Owensboro Community and Technical College. She was a CNA at the Wendall Foster Center and Wellington Parc and then an LPN at the Life Care Center for 13 years. Sallye had a smile that could brighten a room, and she enjoyed dancing and travel. She loved spending time with her family and caring for her father.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her siblings, Joseph A. Moorman Jr., Paul A. Moorman (Jennifer), Janie Moorman Oliver (Tyrone) and Russell M. Moorman; and a large and loving extended family.
A memorial service for Sallye will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Mount Calvery Church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
