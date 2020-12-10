HARTFORD — Sallye M. Pinkston, 87, of Hartford, went to her heavenly home on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. She was born Dec. 17, 1932, in Daviess County to the late Harry and Marie Brown Brumley. Sallye was a member of Beulah Cumberland Presbyterian Church, and she enjoyed gospel singing and cooking. She was a former clerk at Kuester’s Hardware Store in Owensboro.
Aside from her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Gene Pinkston and Timothy J. Pinkston; one son-in-law, Gary Lowe Allen; and three siblings, Harry Brumley Jr., J.W. Brumley and Virginia Largent.
She leaves behind to cherish many memories, her husband of 71 years, Bobby Pinkston of Hartford; four children, Terry Gene Pinkston of Nashville, Tennessee, Evelyn Marie (Johnny) Vickers of Sacramento and Gwen Allen of Beda and Bobbie Gail (Norman) Woosley of Calhoun; and two siblings, Jerry (Bonnie) Brumley of Louisville and Clara Kihl of Owensboro. Sallye was blessed with 10 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Pinkston’s family would like to thank Brianne Milligan-Cantu and the staff at Countryside Family Care for the exceptional care they provided.
The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or Gideons International, P.O. Box 401, Hartford, KY 42347.
Private services will be at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Larry Spears and Mike Cherry officiating. Burial will follow in Calhoun Cemetery in Calhoun.
Online messages of condolence may be left for the family of Sallye M. Pinkston by visiting her memorial tribute at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
