Sam Martin, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky, leaving to join the love of his life, Linda Sue Carman Martin. He was born Feb. 18, 1938, to the late Link Martin and Lottie Weatherholt Patton. He graduated from Daviess County High School in 1956 and from the LSU School of Banking in 1973. On June 6, 1958, Sam married Linda Sue Carman.
He started his banking career at the young age of 17 at Citizens State Bank. He continued in the banking community by joining Liberty Bank, then Bank One. He retired as Vice President of Agriculture Banking at J.P. Morgan. Sam helped to develop the Owensboro Crime Commission in 1985 and was a member of the Noon Optimist Club and Lions Club. He was active in numerous charity events and was always willing to help others. Sam was known by every farmer as a banker and friend who always went the extra mile to help them.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Dan Martin and William F. Martin.
Survivors include his two daughters, Rebecca D. Martin (Mary Mulligan) and Twylyn Jane Martin, both of Owensboro; son Jeffrey T. Martin (Tammy) of Hanover, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Ethan S. Martin (Kelsey) and Jacob B. Martin of Pennsylvania; Sam was also known as “Pops” to Kaydence J. Miller and Lauren Miller; sisters Glenda Blakeman and Lila Jo Smithson; and several nieces and nephews. Dad always said “that’s a good deal” when you got his approval.
THIS IS MAN MOUNTAIN SIGNING OFF!
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the service will be private at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Public visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. The number of those attending the visitation shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
The family would like to give special appreciation to Alena Perez for her exceptional care as his caregiver and to thank Hospice of Western Kentucky for the caring hands of their caregivers.
In lieu of gifts, the family would appreciate donations to Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, 1020 Breckenridge Street, Owensboro, KY 42303 or Heartford House, Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
