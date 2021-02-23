Sam “Mitch” Mitchell, 75, of Owensboro passed away Feb. 20, 2021, under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Dec. 13, 1945, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, to the late Helen J Mitchell and Robert Wayne Mitchell. Mitch loved playing cards and going to the casino. He was well known for having multiple used furniture stores.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Mitchell; his brother, Vernie Michell, Esther Hutchinson and Alice (Paul) Scales.
Mitch is survived by his children, Sophie (Brent) Roby, Robbie Mitchell, Nakisha (Donnie) Arison and Kenny (April) Riley; his grandchildren, Jordan, Damian, Jay Love, Hunter, Brendan, Kaleb, Makayla, Leeann, Carson, and Dalton; his great-grandchildren, Ka’Ziah, Journey, and Braxton; his siblings, Janet (the late Bill) Williams and Gerti (Bob) Brest; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Hasgoe.
Services will be 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021, and again from 11 a.m. Wednesday until the time of the service.
All who wish to honor Mitch at the visitation and funeral are required to wear a mask while inside the funeral home for the safety of all those in attendance.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Mitchell.
