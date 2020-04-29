HARDINSBURG — Sam Moorman, 96, of Glen Dean, Kentucky, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Twin Lakes Regional Medical Center. He was a World War II veteran of the United States Army, a member of Black Lick Baptist Church and a farmer.
Survivors include his wife, Nell Moorman; son Roger Moorman; daughters Marilyn Miller and JoAnn DeJarnette; and sister Delia Chesney.
Private graveside services will be held at Black Lick Cemetery in Falls of Rough under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy are suggested to Black Lick Cemetery.
