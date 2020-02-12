Robert Samuel Porter, 41, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at his home due to a heart attack. He was born Feb. 24, 1978, in Daviess County. Sam enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding motorcycles and ATVs and any outdoor activity.
He is survived by his wife, Becky Turner Porter; children Haley Porter, Ally Porter, Ava Porter and Brayden Samuel Porter; mother Marianne Sipes; father Gene Sipes; brother Branden Porter (Jenni); sister Magan Sipes; mother-in-law Sherry Turner; brother-in-law T.J. Turner (Taylor); best friends Jon Christie (Selina) and Steve Blair (Jennifer); many other special friends; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory officiated by Pastor Troy Wilkes. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Porter Children’s Fund.
Messages of condolence for the Porter family may be made at www.davis
Commented