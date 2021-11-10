HOMER, Alaska — Samantha Sky Riherd, 26, of Homer, Alaska, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. She was born Nov. 18, 1994, in Murray. She grew up in Alaska from the age of 7. After attending school there, she then attended Owensboro Community College. Being very creative, she loved art, rocks, nature, attending music festivals, caring for her siblings and being around family. She touched the lives of many and had a glow that could brighten a room by her presence. We will all miss her.
Samantha was preceded in death by her grandfather, Dr. Leslie Riherd.
She is survived by her parents, John Riherd and Kristi Swanson; her brothers, Ryan Bartholomy, Jack Swanson, Nicholas Petroius and Lucas Riherd; her sisters, Katie Swanson and Gracie Riherd; her grandparents, Connie and Jerry Gifford and Robert and Barbara “Mimi” Quisenberry; step-grandmother Mary Alice “Grandmary” Riherd; and many aunts, uncles and cousins who all loved her dearly.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Samantha Riherd may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
