BOWLING GREEN — Sammie Leon Henderson, 71, died Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Powderly May 18, 1952, the son of Edgar Leo Henderson and Cora Imogene Tucker Henderson. He was a member and deacon at Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church and was a UMWA coal miner. He loved, more than anything, his granddaughter, Lilly and his family, and he was devoted to singing of his faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Heather Leigh Henderson.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janette Henderson of Greenville; daughter, Holly (Brandon) Reynolds of Bremen; granddaughter, Lilly Reynolds; and sister, Shirley Clements of Greenville.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
