Sammie Leon Henderson, 71, died on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. He was born in Powderly on May 18, 1952, the son of Edgar Leo Henderson and Cora Imogene Tucker Henderson. He was a member and deacon at Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church and was a UMWA coal miner. He loved, more than anything, his granddaughter Lilly and his family, and he was devoted to singing of his faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Heather Leigh Henderson.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janette Henderson of Greenville; his daughter, Holly (Brandon) Reynolds of Bremen; his grand-
daughter, Lilly Reynolds; and a sister, Shirley Clements of Greenville.
Funeral services will be held at Duvall’s Chapel General Baptist Church at 5 p.m. on Sept. 3 with Pastor Gary Embry officiating. Burial will follow in Nebo Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the church on Sunday.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
