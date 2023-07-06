LEWISPORT — Sammie Lou Myers, 81, of Lewisport, passed away Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at her home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky.
She was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania April 17, 1942, to the late Eli S. and Louise Cook Gregory.
Sammie Lou was a member of Lewisport United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir for several years. Sammie Lou graduated from Lewisport High School in 1960. She served as the treasurer for the Hancock County Band Boosters and H.C. Little League, was a member of the Hancock Historical Society, and was involved with the Lewisport Farm Museum. Sammie Lou worked in her mother’s beauty shop, Louise’s, and was a homemaker. She loved competing at the Hancock County Fair Mutt Derby, even winning it multiple times. She also enjoyed hosting friends, canning, and cooking. Other than her family, her pride and joys were the Pate House and hosting the Hancock County Historical Society Picnic.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, L. Gregory Hayden.
Sammie Lou is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jewell K. Myers; daughter, Lee Ann Chappell; son, John (Jennifer) Myers; grandchildren, Marka Herndon, Andrea Chappell, Ross Chappell, Ellyn Myers, and John Carter Myers; great-grandchildren, Clay, Chase and Cade Herndon and Hunter, Ansley, Piper, and Marlee Chappell; brother, Eli Edward Gregory; along with nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Lewisport United Methodist Church, with the burial following in Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation is 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewisport United Methodist Church Building Fund.
Care by Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport.
