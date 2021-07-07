Sammy DeWayne King, 71, of Columbia, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at his residence. He was born on Harrison Avenue in Central City on September 15, 1949, He was a UMWA coal miner working for Peabody and Island Creek Mine. He was a Vietnam era Army veteran attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was a member of Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Central City, and he was a lifetime member of Masonic Lodge #673 in Central City.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Pamela Kaye Knight King of Columbia; a daughter, Brandi Brooks of Central City; and a son, Chance D. King of Beattyville.
Masonic services: Friday, July 9 at 6 p.m. at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville with military honors to follow.
Visitation: After 5 p.m. Friday, July 9 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville.
Expressions of sympathy: www.garysfuneralhome.net.
