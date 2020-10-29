GREENVILLE — Sammy L. Holland, 78, of Greenville, died Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at 11:10 a.m. at his home. He was a retired coal miner and U.S. Air Force veteran.
Survivors include his daughter, LeeAnn Eaves; sons Kennedy Holland, Stacy Holland and Jason Holland; brothers Keith Holland and Hugh Holland; and sister Wanda Mercer.
Graveside funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Cherry Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Travis Fox officiating. Burial to follow. Tucker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneral
