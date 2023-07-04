Sammy Lee Maxwell, 76, of Owensboro, formerly of Greenville, died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Chautaugua Health and Rehabilitation in Owensboro. He was a member of Roland Memorial Baptist Church and had worked at Clardy Grocery as a stock person and gas attendant.
Survivors: sisters, Patty Jones and Kay Thompson.
Service: 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Roland Memorial Baptist Church, c/o Rev. Ron Metheny, 144 State Route 189S, Greenville, KY 42345.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.garysfuneralhome.net.
Commented