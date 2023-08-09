Samuel E. “Bodee” Douglas, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Maceo to the late William Jasper and Mary Catherine (Crite) Douglas. Samuel was a U.S. Army veteran who fought in the Vietnam War and earned the title of sharpshooter. He retired from the City of Owensboro after 31 years in the engineering department as a surveyor. Samuel had a love for sports. He played several sports for Owensboro High School, boxed for the Owensboro Police Department, coached various teams within the community, collected tickets for sporting events, and loved watching UK basketball. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and playing cards and he was an avid lottery player and winner.
In addition to his parents, Samuel was preceded in death by three sisters, Doris Turner, Willie Mae Howard, and Denise Douglas, and two brothers, Wilber Douglas and James Douglas.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Douglas; children, Melanie White (Lucas), Lisa Robinson (Jackie), and Wendy Lee Lary; siblings, Mary Lee Powell (Roland), Robert Douglas, Randy Douglas (Gail), Alice Douglas, and Mildred Graves (Michael); grandchildren, O’Shae Murray, VaSaad Greer (Courtney), Nyah Robinson, and Jackie Robinson, III; great-grandchildren, O’Shae Murray, Jr., Odin Murray, and Zepplyn Greer; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Samuel will be 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Entombment will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented