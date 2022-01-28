Samuel (Sam) F. Durham, of Bowling Green, passed away peacefully on Jan. 27, 2022, in his home in Bowling Green, KY.
He was born in Livermore, KY on Jan. 22, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents, Blanche and Burnice Durham, three sisters, Blanche Douglas of Lakeland, FL, Golda Ashley of Livermore, KY, Helen Ashley of Owensboro, KY, and two brothers, Stephen Philip Durham of Owensboro, and Burnice (J.R.) Durham of Lakeland, FL.
Sam is survived by his beloved wife of 28 years, Lynne Johnson Durham, two sons, Sam Durham, Jr. (Susan), Stephen Durham(Starr), and two daughters, Stacy Raymer (Greg) and Sheri Clarke(David). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Sam served his country through the National Guard with active duty for one year in Ft. Stewart, GA. He was a Kentucky State Trooper for five years before he began his insurance career. He was a claims adjuster for Shelter Insurance Company in Winchester, KY for one year before becoming a marketing director. He then moved to Madisonville where he continued his Marketing career until 1971 when he started his own insurance company, Cole and Durham Insurance where he served as President and CEO for 29 years until he retired. Sam was a long-time member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville, KY for many years as well as a member of First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, KY from 2013 until his death. He was one of the founders of Lakeshore Country Club. Sam was also one of the founders of First United Bank in Madisonville, KY in 1996 where he served on the Board of Directors for 15 years. Sam was an avid Kentucky basketball fan for many years and enjoyed attending the games as well as several SEC tournaments. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed going on many golf trips with the Magnets Golf Group.
Visitation will be held at First Baptist Church, Bowling Green, KY from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Jan 31, 2022 in the Narthex for friends of the family.
Funeral services will be at Barnett Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Visitation will be before the service at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.
Pallbearers are his 6 grandsons: Justin Durham, Josh Raymer, Connor Raymer, Miles Durham, Dylan Velinsky, and Kyle Clarke. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Fuller, Mark Eastin, Ted Beck, Bob Florida, Tilford Nethery, Norman Evans, and Monty Crawford.
There will be a private interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery following the service for family only.
In lieu of flowers, family and friends may make a memorial contribution in Sam’s memory to First Baptist Church( Bowling Green, KY), Hospice of Southern Kentucky(Bowling Green, KY), or Center for Courageous Kids (Scottsville, Ky.)
Online condolences may be made at www.barnettstrother.com.
