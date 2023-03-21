Samuel Gary White, 75, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Mar. 17, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Apr. 22, 1947, in Daviess County to the late Ward and Theda Karney White. Sam retired from Field Packing Company working as a truck driver, and he was a member of St. John’s United Methodist Church. He was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially with his friends and loved ones. He loved watching all sports, particularly college football and basketball. Anyone who knew him knows his loyalty and dedication to the University of Kentucky Wildcats. He truly bled blue.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randall White; his sisters, Betsy Kessinger and Kaye Butts; and sisters-in-law, Ruth White and Sandy White.
Survivors include his daughters, Kelly (Philip) Thompson and Kathy (Scott) Warren; grandchildren, Ashley (Mick) Roach, Zach (Anna) Thompson, Haley Thompson, Jacob Warren, Lindsey Warren, and Allie Warren; great-grandchildren, Lexie Hardison and Jonah Roach; brother, Denny White; stepson, Robby Riggs; several nieces and nephews; and many lifelong friends.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, #1 Sportsman Lane, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
