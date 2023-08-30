Samuel Joseph Alcorn, 70, of Owensboro, passed away Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at his home.
He was born April 30, 1953, in Ashland to the late Woodrow Wilson and Betty Lou Alcorn.
Samuel was a U.S. Army veteran and was in the National Guard.
He had a love for music, collecting records, and classic rock.
Samuel enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, and camping.
He was a quiet, loving man. Samuel loved animals and was a lifelong UK basketball fan. He was a wonderful father and companion.
In addition to his parents, Samuel was preceded in death by a son, Samuel Joseph “Joey” Alcorn, II, and a brother, John Phillip Alcorn.
Those left to cherish his memory include his companion, Peggy Alcorn; daughter, Sarah Clark (Ben); sister, Terri Staten; brother, Woodrow Michael Alcorn; and grandchildren, Landon Fraley and Trinity Elaine Alcorn.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the animal shelter of your choosing or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
