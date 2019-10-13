Samuel K. Riley, 72, of Owensboro, went home to be with Jesus on Oct. 11, 2019, at home under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. Samuel was born on June 27, 1947, in Owensboro to the late Jack Riley and Laura Lynch Riley. He retired from Century Aluminum in Hawesville. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam War in the 9th Infantry Division. He was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge for his honorable service to his country. He was a member of the American Legion Post 9, and DAV Chapter 4.
He loved working on clocks, watches, lawnmowers and motorcycles. He loved riding his trike and helping his friends keep their watches and lawnmowers in good running condition.
Including his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy, Billy and Buddy; four sisters, Betty, Virginia, Wanda and Ann; and his little dog Bubba, who was there to greet him in Heaven.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Pamela Morris Riley; two sons, Chris and Jeff Riley; and one very much-loved granddaughter, Lilly Riley.
Services will be held on Sunday, at 6 p.m. at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be held after 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will take place on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Elmwood Cemetery.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Riley.
