Samuel L. Smiser, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. He was born Sept. 10, 1945, in Daviess County to the late James Lewis and Agnes Marie Nalley Smiser. Samuel had worked for Griffin Electric, Dynalectric Co. and Hannan Supply from which he retired. He was of the Catholic faith, and enjoyed golfing, watching NASCAR and cartoons, bowling and long drives in the country. Samuel was a former member of the Lakewood Golf Club in Rockport, Indiana. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lewis Daniel Smiser, on Sept. 2, 2001.
Surviving are his cousins, Anna Haynes and husband Paul of Philpot, Jim Stinogle of Owensboro, and Linda Montgomery of Louisville, and many close friends
and co-workers.
Services for Samuel Smiser will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with burial following in Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of services Saturday.
Memorial contributions may be made to Christmas Wish or to the donor’s choice. Memories and condolences to the family can be shared at www.glenncares.com.
