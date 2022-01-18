Samuel “Lance” Stewart, 64, died Friday, December 31, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with his family by his side.
He was born February 17, 1957, to David Roland and Patricia Leach Stewart in Owensboro.
Lance worked for 42 years for the International Union of Operating Engineers. His favorite machine was a scraper, but he could run it all. He was an avid reader, huge UK fan, music buff, and lover of fast cars.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Richard Lynn Stewart and Miles Roland Stewart.
Lance is survived by his children, Jessika Stewart Chilton, Chenille (Jon) Johnson, and Mason Minor; his grandchildren, Lennon Grace and Preston Scott Chinn, Tyler Christian Johnson, and Remedi Rose Minor; his sisters, Debbie (Steve) Everly and Lee Annette (Millard) Taylor; sisters-in-law, Sharon Stewart and Cheryl Stewart; and many nieces and nephews that he adored.
A memorial service will be held at Cedar Grove Church later this spring or early summer. Cedar Grove Church, 8086 Cedar Grove Rd. Olaton, KY 42361.
Bevil Bros. Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
“There will come a time when you believe everything is finished. Yet that will be the beginning.” ~Louis L’Amour
