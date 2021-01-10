CENTERTOWN — Samuel Lee Keown Jr., 73, of Centertown, died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Ohio County Healthcare. He was a member of New Assembly Church, was employed by Apex Tool and Die and was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War.
Survivors include his wife, Lori Keown; his father and stepmother, Samuel Lee and Martha Keown Sr.; son Samuel Keown III; daughters Samantha and Shannon; sister Patty Calvert; and brothers Dannie Keown and Tony Parkhurst.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at New Assembly Church, 425 KY-1543, Hartford, KY 42347. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols with full military honors. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Due to health and public safety mandates, capacity will be limited to 50% and facial coverings will be required.
