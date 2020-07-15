Samuel Lee “Sammy” Puckett, 86, of Lewisport, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Sammy was born on October 10, 1933, in Hancock County to the late Henry and Zelma Bates Puckett. Sammy was a member of Union Baptist Church and retired after 35 years of service at American Olean Tile in Lewisport. He loved to farm, enjoyed gospel music, and cared deeply for his church. Sammy was preceded in death by his first wife, Gladys Rearden Puckett; two infant sons; brothers and sisters, Hortense Young, J.W. Puckett, James E. Puckett, Dorothy Vincent, Aileen Pulliam, Martine Morris and Earl Puckett.
Sammy is survived by his wife of 48 years, Ruth Adkins Puckett; foster daughter, Mary Storm Frances; foster granddaughter, Marka; sister-in-law, Mary Puckett; and nieces and nephews, Tammy Bowlds, Yvonne Harper, Diane Nichols, Jeff Adkins, James Adkins, Steve Adkins and David Allen Puckett.
Funeral will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, at Union Baptist Church with burial following in Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Sammy’s family will be greeting friends on Thursday at Union Baptist Church from 11 a.m. until service time. Share your memories and condolences with Sammy’s family at www.gibsonandsonfh.com.
Commented