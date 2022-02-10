Samuel Ralph Bickett, 60, of Owensboro, died on February 7, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
He is survived by a son, Samuel Bo Bickett; two daughters, Eva Bickett Hocker and Katrina Mitchell; fiancee, Tonya Willis; sister, Eva (David) Daugherty; and two brothers, Larry Bickett and William Bickett.
Services will be held at a later date. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Samuel Bickett Memorial Fund, c/o Davis Funeral Home, 3009 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolences or donations may be made at www.davis
