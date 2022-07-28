Samuel “Sam” D. Edwards, 68, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. The Daviess County native was born September 23, 1953, as one of five boys to the late Elmyron and Lula Clementine Edwards. Sam grew up in Mclean County and graduated from McLean County High School. Enrolling in Western Kentucky University, he graduated with a B.A. degree in agriculture. Sam began teaching agriculture and shop at Apollo High School, and he was also an FFA advisor for which he remained a big supporter. He eventually took a job with Commonwealth Aluminum where he retired after 30 years in 2013. Sam loved traveling with his family as his boys grew up, camping, and they enjoyed many beautiful places together. He remained an avid WKU basketball and football fan and enjoyed horse racing where he seemed to have a knack for picking winners. Sam enjoyed the family farm in McLean County where he gardened and grew fruit trees.
In addition to his parents, Sam also was preceded in death by his brothers, Billy, Benny, and Danny Edwards.
Those who remain to cherish his memory include his wife of over 40 years, Connie Bradley Edwards; sons, Jason Edwards (April) and J.D. Edwards (Jessica), all of Owensboro; three grandsons, Barron Edwards and Gavin and Boen Geary; brother, Bobby Edwards; John Midkiff, who was like a son; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Sam Edwards will be 2 p.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Mitchell Memorial Cancer Center, P.O. Box 22505, Owensboro, KY 42303.
