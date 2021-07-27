EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Samuel “Sam” Sterman Powers, 97, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at Cypress Grove Rehabilitation Center.
Sam was born in Patesville on Oct. 1, 1923, to the late Samuel F. and Lula B. (Kincaid) Powers. Sam worked in the automotive parts industry for 48 years and owned Powers Motor Parts Inc. from 1970 until his retirement in 1987. He honorably served in the United States Army in the 66th Infantry Division during WWII. Sam took many trips to Rough River and enjoyed slalom water skiing until he was 80 years old. He was a faithful member of Grace Baptist Church and served as a deacon for over 60 years. Sam loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Sam is survived by his son, Timothy Joe Powers (Sheri), of Oakland City, Indiana; grandchildren, Lauren Schmidt (Myles), Alexander Powers (Hannah), and Nicholas Powers (Whitney); and great-grandchildren, Aubrey Jean Schmidt, Renlee Jean Powers, Samuel Paul Powers, Elouise Jewel Powers, Rylee Malin Powers, and Hudson Oscar Schmidt.
Sam was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Emily Jean (Hughart) Powers; son, Paul F. Powers; his parents; sisters, Doretha M. Westerfield (James) and Mildred G. Powers; brother, Henry Powers (Mary Lucille).
A celebration of Sam’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Browning Funeral Home, 738 Diamond Ave., Evansville, IN 47711, with Pastor Ray Deeter officiating. Burial will follow at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit from 9 a.m. until service time on Thursday at Browning Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 1200 N Garvin St., Evansville, IN 47711.
Condolences may be made online at www.browningfuneral.com.
