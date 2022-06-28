Samuel “Tony” Thomson, 83, passed away quietly June 24, 2022 with his family around him. Tony was born April 18, 1939 to John and Mary Mackey Thomson in Daviess County. Tony had a twin brother James Lony and an older brother Jerry, both deceased.
Tony worked for the U.S. Postal service, retiring after 35 years of service. Most of his years he had the only walk out route from the 18th Street Post Office Rt. #59. The postal workers gave him the nickname “Too Tall Tony”. Tony had several jobs which he enjoyed. Working on farms, helping erect recreation tents, mowing lawns, driving a delivery truck for Thomson Machinery and riding the Honey Krust bread truck with his dad . He enjoyed all kinds of sports. He bowled on different leagues but basketball was his favorite sport. He played basketball for Harford High School in the 50’s, Bethel Junior College and Georgia Southern, and at 6’7” he made a great basketball player.
Tony is survived by his wife of 37 years, Gayle Thomson, a daughter, Tara Hill Seguine (Jim) of Ormond Beach, Florida; a stepson, Todd Elliott (Octavia) of Owensboro, and several nephews and nieces.
Services are at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at James H. Davis Funeral Home and from 9 a.m. until time of service at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery.
Donations may be given to Yellow Creek Baptist Church 5741 Kentucky 144 Owensboro, KY 42303 or Hospice of Western KY 3419 Wathens Crossing Owensboro, KY 42301.
