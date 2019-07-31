Sandra Ann Jones, 70, of Owensboro, went to be with her Lord on Monday, July 29, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on March 19, 1949, in Northampton, Massachusetts, to the late John F. and Frances R. Zagata Cysz. She was of the Catholic faith. Sandra enjoyed listening to music, cooking and shopping and was a wonderful mom and grandmother. She loved animals, especially her dog, Bailee. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Jack Cysz.
Surviving family locally are her husband, Robert "Bob" Jones; a daughter, Brenda Alderton and her husband, Rodney; and a granddaughter, Breanna. Other survivors include a daughter, Tracy Glover; four grandchildren; her brothers, Michael Cysz, Gregory Cysz, and Ronald Cysz; and several nieces and nephews.
Services are 6 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Saving Paws Animal Rescue at www.sparkyrescue.com.
Messages of condolences may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
