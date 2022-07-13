Sandra Bradley, 78, of Owensboro passed away Monday, July 11, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana. She was born August 16, 1943, in Tampa, Florida to the late James and Gertrude Hamilton Evans. Sandra graduated from Daviess County High School. She loved the Lord and was a long-standing member of Eaton Memorial Baptist Church where she was a former choir member. You never had to wonder what Sandra was thinking and she was an animated UK basketball fan. Sandra was employed for many years as a Ward Clerk at Mercy Hospital, then as a former resident of Hancock County, worked at the farm store. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister, known affectionately as “Nana”.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bradley also was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Mae Alvey.
Those who remain to cherish her memory include her husband of 32 years, Jerry Bradley; son, Roger English (Tana) of Lexington; daughters, Mary Lisa Streeter of Hartford, Michelle English Watson of Owensboro, and Stacey Bradley of Phoenix, Arizona; nine grandchildren, David, Logan, Garrett, and Abbey, Lauren, Michael, and Austin, Evan, and Brianna; five great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Margaret Alvey (Paul); brother, Ronnie Evans; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for Sandra Bradley will be noon Friday, July 15, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Her final resting place will be in the Chapel of Peace at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Eaton Memorial Baptist Church, 1225 West 3rd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Condolences and memories for Sandra’s family may be left at www.glenncares.com.
