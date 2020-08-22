Sandra Childers Bennett, 69, of Owensboro, passed away Aug. 21, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 2, 1950, in Daviess County to the late Robert and Bettie Childers. Sandra graduated from Owensboro High School in 1968 and attended Western Kentucky University. She was a hard worker, spending many years at Ragu Foods and as a rural route carrier for USPS.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Susie Fulkerson.
Sandra is survived by her loving husband of 25 years, James Manuel Bennett; her children whom she was so proud of, Heather (Jeff) Hardy of Louisville, Jon (Lori) Beach of Richmond, Holly (Jeremie) McCarty of Louisville and Justin Beach of Madisonville; her step-children, Logan (Ashley) Bennett and Rachel (Matt) Hamilton, both of Owensboro; her grandchildren, Caitlin and Hayden Beach, Ryan and Reagan Hardy, Cadence Hamilton and Khreelyn Bennett; and her siblings, Cheryl Childers of Florida and Robert Childers Jr. of San Franciso.
Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Monday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will be held at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
All who attend the visitation or service for Mrs. Bennett shall be within current health and safety directives. Visitors shall wear personal protective masks and enter the doors under the canopy on the Triplett Street side of the building.
Memorial contributions may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathen’s Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Sandra Bennett may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented