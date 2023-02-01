KILLEN, ALABAMA — Sandra Dawn Cezeski, 60, of Killen, Alabama, formally of Owensboro, passed away Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Ohio County Hospital. Sandra was born June 13, 1962,
to John and Dorothy Scott.
Sandra was a homemaker who loved her children and loved her cats. Lavender scented items and cozy blankets were her favorite things. Sandra was stubborn but she loved her family.
Sandra was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Scott.
Left to cherish her memory are her father and stepmother, John and Linda Scott; brother, Brian Patrick; sister, Trisha (Stuart) Fenton; children, Kimberly (Justin) Helm, Ashley (Justin) Ralph, Jeffery Cezeski, and Melanie Skimmerhorn; and grandchildren, Thomas, Brooklyn, Isiah, Autumn, Justin Jr., and Leon.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
