CENTERTOWN -- Sandra Elaine "Sandy" Geary Phelps, 66, of Centertown, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Norton's Healthcare in Louisville. Sandy retired from Ohio County Healthcare
Survivors include: her husband, Gary Phelps; children, Robbie Taylor and Tonya Taylor; two brothers, William "Bill" Geary and Ray "Bucky" Geary; two sisters, Anna Filmore, Kay Kassinger.
Service: Noon Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Geary Cemetery, Horse Branch. Visitation: From 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
