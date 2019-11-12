BEAVER DAM -- Sandra Faye "Sandy" Martin Cardwell died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at UK Happy Chandler Hospital in Lexington. She was born in Hartford to June Bratcher Martin and the late J.T. Martin. Sandy was a painter and a member of Liberty United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Lowell "Hippie" Cardwell, of Beaver Dam; her mother, June Bratcher Martin, of Beaver Dam; her sister, Carol Ann Martin, of Evansville, Indiana.
Services are 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Bro. Mike Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Sunnyside Cemetery in Beaver Dam. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and from 9 a.m. until funeral time on Friday.
Online condolences may be sent to www.bevilbrosfuneralhomes.com.
