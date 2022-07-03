HARDISNBURG — Sandra Fraze, 67 of Garfield, KY, died June 28, 2022 at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Fraze; son Michael Fraze and brothers Eugene McCauley, III and Alex McCauley.
Funeral services will be Noon Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with burial in the Custer Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Monday at and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Kosair Charities.
